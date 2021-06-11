Listen to Michigan emo band Pack Sounds’ somber, atmospheric new EP ‘Sad Everything’

Kalamazoo, Michigan band Pack Sounds usually make gruff, shouty, melodic emo-punk in the vein of stuff like The Lawrence Arms, Jawbreaker, Hot Water Music, etc -- as you can hear on their 2018 LP Bold Statements (Skeletal Lightning) -- but during lockdown, two of the four members made a more stripped-down release, the Sad Everything EP. It basically sounds like a somber, atmospheric version of those same aforementioned bands, and that's a very cool thing -- there aren't really a lot of bands right now combining these sounds the way Sad Everything does. The EP very much feels like a product of lockdown and 2020 in general, but whatever the cause, it's very cool-sounding music and I hope Pack Sounds still explore this side of them even after lockdown ends. Listen below.