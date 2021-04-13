Listen to Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl’s lockdown single “Easy Sleazy”

If you've been looking for the definitive lockdown single of the pandemic, while you continue to search you can listen to "Easy Sleazy," which combines the forces of Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl. Mick wrote the song while not being able to go on the Rolling Stones' planned/postponed 2020 tour. "I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," Mick wrote on Twitter when sharing the track. "Thank you to Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this."

Dave, meanwhile, said, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir @MickJagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"

Musically, the song's not bad, fully from the Stones' riff recipe book, with some energy to the production and Mick's in-the-red vocal take. Your mileage may vary on the lyrics, though, which tick off a lot of pandemic boxes, from TikTok and Zoom to canceled tours, "virtual premieres" and the vaccine, to these lines about conspiracy theories that we hope is Mick "taking the Mick" from people like Van Morrison:

SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM

ITS MIND CONTROL

THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP

THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH

THE SECOND COMINGS LATE

THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE

You can watch the video for "Easy Sleazy," and read all Mick's lyrics, below.

Speaking of Dave Grohl and vaccines, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez and more will play a livestream benefit "VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World" which will air on May 8 at 8 PM Eastern on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations. Presented by Global Citizen to inspire vaccine confidence, Selena Gomez is hosting the special which also features performances by J Balvin and H.E.R. Learn more here.

"EASY SLEAZY" LYRICS

WE TOOK IT ON THE CHIN

THE NUMBERS WERE SO GRIM

BOSSED AROUND BY PRICKS

STIFFEN UPPER LIPS

PACING IN THE YARD

YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE THE MICK

YOU MUST THINK IM REALLY THICK

LOOKING AT THE GRAPHS WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS

CANCEL ALL THE TOURS FOOTBALLS FAKE APPLAUSE

NO MORE TRAVEL BROCHURES

VIRTUAL PREMIERES

IVE GOT NOTHING LEFT TO WEAR

LOOKING OUT FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOT TO ROB PETER IF YOU’RE PAYING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING'S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

SOON IT LL BE BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

THATS A PRETTY MASK

BUT NEVER TAKE A CHANCE TIK TOK STUPID DANCE

TOOK A SAMBA CLASS I LANDED ON MY ASS

TRYING TO WRITE A TUNE YOU BETTER HOOK ME UP TO ZOOM

SEE MY PONCEY BOOKS TEACH MYSELF TO COOK

WAY TOO MUCH TV ITS LOBOTOMISING ME

THINK IVE PUT ON WEIGHT

ILL HAVE ANOTHER DRINK THEN ILL CLEAN THE KITCHEN SINK

WE ESCAPED FROM THE PRISON WALLS

OPEN THE WINDOWS AND OPEN THE DOORS

BUT ITS EASY EASY

EVERYTHING S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

ITS GONNA BE A GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS

EASY SLEAZY ITS GONNA BE SMOOTH AND GREASY

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

ITL'L ONLY BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER

TO FORGET

SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM

ITS MIND CONTROL

THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP

THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH

THE SECOND COMINGS LATE

THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE

WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

NOW WERE OUT OF THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOTTA PAY PETER IF YOU’RE ROBBING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING S GONNA BE REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

WERE ALL HEADED BACK TO PARADISE

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

EASY CHEESY EVERYONE SING PLEASE PLEASE ME

ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET