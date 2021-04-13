Listen to Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl’s lockdown single “Easy Sleazy”
If you've been looking for the definitive lockdown single of the pandemic, while you continue to search you can listen to "Easy Sleazy," which combines the forces of Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl. Mick wrote the song while not being able to go on the Rolling Stones' planned/postponed 2020 tour. "I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," Mick wrote on Twitter when sharing the track. "Thank you to Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this."
Dave, meanwhile, said, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir @MickJagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"
Musically, the song's not bad, fully from the Stones' riff recipe book, with some energy to the production and Mick's in-the-red vocal take. Your mileage may vary on the lyrics, though, which tick off a lot of pandemic boxes, from TikTok and Zoom to canceled tours, "virtual premieres" and the vaccine, to these lines about conspiracy theories that we hope is Mick "taking the Mick" from people like Van Morrison:
SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM
ITS MIND CONTROL
THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP
THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH
THE SECOND COMINGS LATE
THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE
You can watch the video for "Easy Sleazy," and read all Mick's lyrics, below.
Speaking of Dave Grohl and vaccines, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez and more will play a livestream benefit "VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World" which will air on May 8 at 8 PM Eastern on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations. Presented by Global Citizen to inspire vaccine confidence, Selena Gomez is hosting the special which also features performances by J Balvin and H.E.R. Learn more here.
"EASY SLEAZY" LYRICS
WE TOOK IT ON THE CHIN
THE NUMBERS WERE SO GRIM
BOSSED AROUND BY PRICKS
STIFFEN UPPER LIPS
PACING IN THE YARD
YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE THE MICK
YOU MUST THINK IM REALLY THICK
LOOKING AT THE GRAPHS WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS
CANCEL ALL THE TOURS FOOTBALLS FAKE APPLAUSE
NO MORE TRAVEL BROCHURES
VIRTUAL PREMIERES
IVE GOT NOTHING LEFT TO WEAR
LOOKING OUT FROM THESE PRISON WALLS
YOU GOT TO ROB PETER IF YOU’RE PAYING PAUL
BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING'S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
SOON IT LL BE BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET
THATS A PRETTY MASK
BUT NEVER TAKE A CHANCE TIK TOK STUPID DANCE
TOOK A SAMBA CLASS I LANDED ON MY ASS
TRYING TO WRITE A TUNE YOU BETTER HOOK ME UP TO ZOOM
SEE MY PONCEY BOOKS TEACH MYSELF TO COOK
WAY TOO MUCH TV ITS LOBOTOMISING ME
THINK IVE PUT ON WEIGHT
ILL HAVE ANOTHER DRINK THEN ILL CLEAN THE KITCHEN SINK
WE ESCAPED FROM THE PRISON WALLS
OPEN THE WINDOWS AND OPEN THE DOORS
BUT ITS EASY EASY
EVERYTHING S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
ITS GONNA BE A GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS
EASY SLEAZY ITS GONNA BE SMOOTH AND GREASY
YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME
ITL'L ONLY BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER
TO FORGET
SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM
ITS MIND CONTROL
THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP
THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH
THE SECOND COMINGS LATE
THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE
WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THESE PRISON WALLS
NOW WERE OUT OF THESE PRISON WALLS
YOU GOTTA PAY PETER IF YOU’RE ROBBING PAUL
BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING S GONNA BE REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
WERE ALL HEADED BACK TO PARADISE
YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME
ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET
EASY CHEESY EVERYONE SING PLEASE PLEASE ME
ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET