Listen to Middle Eastern psych-rock band Al-Qasar’s debut album ft Lee Ranaldo & Jello Biafra

Paris based Al-Qasar are a Middle Eastern psych rock collective who call their sound "Arabian fuzz." Says bandleader Thomas Attar Bellier, “Al-Qasar was born in the Barbès neighbourhood of Paris. I’ve lived in Los Angeles, Paris, New York, Lisbon… I wanted to start a project that was in tune with the daily life of people living in these international cities, something diverse, radically colourful, with a fresh, contemporary outlook on what societies really look like today.”

Al-Qasar just released their debut album, Who Are We?, which features appearances by Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo and Jello Biafra. Fans of everything from Tinariwen and W.I.T.C.H. to Dungen and The Brian Jonestown Massacre will find these grooves appealing. Listen to the album below.