Listen to Mike Shinoda’s (Linkin Park) remix of Deftones & Maynard James Keenan’s “Passenger”

Deftones have released the Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) remix of their classic collaboration with Tool's Maynard James Keenan, "Passenger," from Black Stallion, the upcoming White Pony remix album (due December 11). It follows Purity Ring's remix of "Knife Prty," and like Purity Ring did, Mike Shinoda twists the song into something that sounds like contemporary electronic pop. It's cool stuff and you can listen and compare it to the original below.