Listen to ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack w/ Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, more

Minions: The Rise of Gru is in theaters today, and the soundtrack -- featuring indie, pop, and hip hop artists covering '70s hits -- is out too. You can grab the double LP set on vinyl.

The soundtrack includes Phoebe Bridgers covering The Carpenters' "Goodbye to Love," St Vincent covering Lipps Inc's "Funkytown," Tierra Whack taking on Fleetwood Mac's "Black Magic Woman" (that was a hit for Santana), BROCKHAMPTON covering Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging," Weyes Blood covering Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good," Thundercat covering Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like an Eagle," Brittany Howard & Verdine White tackling Earth, Wind & Fire's "Shining Star," Caroline Polachek putting her spin Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang," and more, plus Tame Impala teaming up with Diana Ross for original song "Turn Up the Sunshine."

Listen to the whole thing, and watch the trailer for the film, below.

Pick up Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on double vinyl.