Listen to Minus The Bear guitarist David Knudson’s proggy new song “Varv”

Former Minus The Bear and Botch guitarist David Knudson releases his debut solo album The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything this Friday (5/13) via Seawall Records (pre-order), and we're premiering one more song from it ahead of the official release. It's an instrumental called "Varv," and it finds David embracing the proggy side that Minus The Bear explored on Planet of Ice.

"Early pandemic, I piled the family in the car and we drove down from Seattle to LA to hang at my brother-in-law's house. We needed to escape the mundane repetition of daily life," David said. "At some point I grabbed his crappy acoustic guitar and attempted to write a math-rock riff with some two-handed tapping like I would’ve done like 20 years ago. My left hand was playing a low riff and he walked past and offered, 'cool bass line.' DING! I immediately went to my laptop and programmed the nasty synth bass part and some crunchy drums. Everything else fell into place after that. Magic."

Listen and watch the video below...