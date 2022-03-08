Listen to Mitski & David Byrne’s duet “This Is a Life” from ‘Everywhere All at Once’ soundtrack

New A24 sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the spring, certainly one of the most mind expanding ones, and will premiere at SXSW this Friday ahead of its theatrical release on March 24. The score and soundtrack is by Son Lux, who brought in a lot of cool collaborators, including Mitski and David Byrne, who duet on "This Is a Life." That song has just been released.

"This Is a Life" is a swooning, old fashioned movie ballad that you could almost imagine in a Disney film or a classic Gene Kelley or Judy Garland film, and Mitski and David Byrne sound great together. Check that out below.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack also features contributions from Andre 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, Rob Moose, and more.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis, and was directed by filmmaking duo Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). It's the kind of movie that the less you know, the better, but there's no denying that watching the trailer will make you want to see more. That's below as well.