Listen to Mogwai’s soundtrack for new Apple TV+ series ‘Black Bird’

Post-rock greats Mogwai composed and performed the score for excellent new Apple TV+ crime drama series Black Bird. The series was created by mystery author Dennis LeHane (Gone Baby Gone, Mystic River, Shutter Island) and stars Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Kingsman), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Greg Kinnear, and the late Ray Liotta and was inspired by actual events. Here's the synopsis:

When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Though vaguely in the serial killer milieu, Black Bird is more of a prison drama than anything else and a very compelling one. It doesn't go where you think it might at the start of the series. Mogwai's score really adds to the series dark, contemplative atmosphere.

The first two episodes Black Bird are available to stream now on Apple TV+ with the remaining four going up every Friday. You can listen to Mogwai's score in full below.

Mogwai also composed the score for Amazon's narco-thriller series ZeroZeroZero. and released the great As the Love Continues last year.