listen to Muzz’s covers EP (Mazzy Star, Dylan, more); This is the Kit cover Muzz

Muzz, the indie supergroup trio of Interpol frontman Paul Banks, Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), and Matt Barrick (The Walkmen), just released their covers EP, featuring their pretty, low-key takes on Mazzy Star's "Fade into You", Bob Dylan's "Girl from North Country", Tracy Chapman's "For You," and Arthur Russell's "Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart." They bring their melancholic charm to all four songs, even breathing a little life into the oft-covered "Fade Into You," and you can stream the whole thing below.

Last week, Muzz played a livestream show from Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in Kingston, NY and they've shared their performance of "Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart" from that, which you can watch below as well.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the new EP, This is The Kit have covered Muzz's "Bad Feeling," from this year's debut album. It's also in the spirit of camaraderie, as Josh Kaufman produced This is the Kit's new album Off Off On. Listen to their version of "Bad Feeling" below.