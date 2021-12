There always seems to be a big surprise release around the holidays every year, and here's Nas dropping Magic in under the 2021 wire. Like his two recent King's Disease albums, Magic is collaboration with producer Hit-Boy who brings a nostalgic, woozy, liminal style to the beats. While most of the album is just Nas and Hit Boy, "Wave Gods" features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

Listen to Magic below.

