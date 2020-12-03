Listen to Neal Casal’s final solo recordings, “Everything Is Moving” & “Green Moon”

Neal Casal died in August 2019 and his final solo recordings have just been released as a new two-track single. His unfinished recordings of “Everything Is Moving” and “Green Moon" have been added to and augmented by friends and fellow musicians Jeff Hill, Jon Graboff, John Ginty, George Sluppick, Jena Kraus, JP Hesser and Jim Scott.

"Working on these songs has been truly cathartic for me as I continue to process the loss of my dear friend," says Jeff Hill. "Neal writes in 'Everything Is Moving,' 'I am just a shadow on the wall, you won't even think of me at all.' As much as Neal's lyrics can be eerily prophetic of the tragedy to come, he was wrong. So many of us will be thinking of Neal for decades to come."

The two songs will also be out as a 7" single on February 26, and all proceeds benefit the Neal Casal Music Foundation to "provide instruments and lessons to students in New Jersey and New York state schools where he was born and raised, as well as, to make donations to much needed mental health organizations that support musicians in need."

You can watch the video for "Everything is Moving," directed by Ray Foley, and listen to "Green Moon" below.