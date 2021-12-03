Listen to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s new 9-minute song “Welcome Back”

Neil Young puts out way more music than the average person can keep up with these days, but Barn, his upcoming album with Crazy Horse, is shaping up to be an especially good late-career release. Lead single "Song of the Seasons" is a raw, organic folk song that you could picture Neil releasing in the early '70s, and new single "Welcome Back" is a hypnotic, nearly-nine-minute trek through rock and roll melancholy that sounds like "Down by the River" by way of On the Beach. It's genuinely great, and you can listen and watch the video below.

Barn comes out next week (12/10) via Reprise. Neil also has a lost album from 1987 on the way.