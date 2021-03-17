Listen to Neil Young & Graham Nash’s “Birds” demo from upcoming CSNY ‘Déjà Vu’ box set

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's classic 1970 album Déjà Vu is getting a 50th anniversary reissue, including a five-disc Super Deluxe Edition, that will be out May 14 via Rhino.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes a remastered version of the original album on vinyl and CD, plus three more CDs worth of outtakes, alternate versions, and demos that features 28 previously unreleased tracks such as an alternate version of Neil Young's "Helpless" featuring harmonica, and a version of Graham Nash's "Our House" sung with the song's inspiration, Joni Mitchell. Check out the tracklist below.

There's also a 12 x 12 hardcover book with rare photos and new liner notes writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe that detail the making of the album including interviews and recollections by David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Pre-orders are available now and you can listen to the demo of "Birds" by Neil Young and Graham Nash, below.

In other news, Neil recently released Crazy Horse live album Way Down in the Rust Bucket and has 1971 solo live album Young Shakespeare out next week. Meanwhile, David Crosby's If I Could Only Remember My Name celebrated its 50th anniversary in February.

DEJA VU 50TH ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST:

Original album vinyl tracklist

Side One:

1. Carry On

2. Teach Your Children

3. Almost Cut My Hair

4. Helpless

5. Woodstock

Side Two:

1.Déjà Vu

2. Our House

3. 4 + 20

4.Country Girl

a. Whiskey Boot Hill

b. Down, Down, Down

c. “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)

5.Everybody I Love You

CD One: Original Album

1. Carry On

2. Teach Your Children

3. Almost Cut My Hair

4. Helpless

5. Woodstock

6. Déjà Vu

7. Our House

8. 4 + 20

9. Country Girl

a. Whiskey Boot Hill

b. Down, Down, Down

c. “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)

10. Everybody I Love You

CD Two: Demos

*1. Our House – Graham Nash

*2. 4 + 20 – Stephen Stills

3. Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves) *4. Birds

*5. So Begins The Task/Hold On Tight – Stephen Stills

6. Right Between The Eyes – Graham Nash

*7. Almost Cut My Hair – David Crosby

8. Teach Your Children – Graham Nash & David Crosby

9. How Have You Been – Crosby, Stills & Nash

10. Triad – David Crosby

11. Horses Through A Rainstorm – Graham Nash

*12. Know You Got To Run – Stephen Stills

*13. Question Why – Graham Nash

*14. Laughing – David Crosby

*15. She Can’t Handle It – Stephen Stills

16. Sleep Song – Graham Nash

*17. DéJà Vu – David Crosby & Graham Nash

*18. Our House – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell

* Previously unissued

CD Three: Outtakes

*1. Everyday We Live

*2. The Lee Shore (1969 Vocal)

*3. I’ll Be There

*4. Bluebird Revisited

5. Horses Through A Rainstorm

*6. 30 Dollar Fine

*7. Ivory Tower

*8. Same Old Song

*9. Hold On Tight/Change Partners

*10. Laughing

*11. Right On Rock ’N’ Roll

* Previously unissued

CD Four: Alternates

*1. Carry On (Early Alternate Mix)

*2. Teach Your Children (Early Version)

*3. Almost Cut My Hair (Early Version)

4. Helpless (Harmonica Version)

*5. Woodstock (Alternate Vocals)

*6. Déjà Vu (Early Alternate Mix)

*7. Our House (Early Version)

*8. 4 + 20 (Alternate Take 2)

*9. Know You Got To Run

* Previously unissued

David Crosby: vocals, acoustic & electric 6- & 12-string guitars

Stephen Stills: vocals, acoustic & electric guitars, bass, piano, organ, drums

Graham Nash: vocals, acoustic guitar, piano, organ, harpsichord

Neil Young: vocals, acoustic & electric guitars, organ, harmonica

Greg Reeves: bass

Dallas Taylor: drums, percussion

With:

Jerry Garcia: steel guitar on “Teach Your Children”

John Sebastian: mouth harp on “Déjà Vu”

Jack Nitzsche: electric piano on “Country Girl”

unknown: tympani, organ & vibes on “Country Girl”