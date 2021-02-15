Listen to new Elliott Smith tribute ft. Marissa Nadler, Kevin Devine & more

Last summer, La Blogotheque and Francis Lung put together a livestream tribute to Elliott Smith which featured Marissa Nadler, Kevin Devine, and more performing covers of songs from Elliott to mark the 20th anniversary of Figure 8, with proceeds going towards LGBTQ+ charities. Some of those same artists, and some new ones, have now contributed new covers to a tribute album, also titled Everybody Cares, that is out today via Bandcamp. 100% of the proceeds go to LGBTQ+ charities AKT, GIRES and The Audre Lorde Project.

Everybody Cares features covers from across Smith's catalog and Oceanator kicks it off with an excellent, full-band version of Figure 8's "Wouldn't Mama Be Proud." There's also an otherworldly renditions of "Pitseleh" by Marissa Nadler, a low-key groovy take "Everything Reminds Me Of Her" by Parisian trio Keep Dancing Inc, and an understated ratatat-rhythm version of "Riot Coming" from Lionlimb. Kevin Devine, Real Estate's Martin Courtney, Blaenavon and Christian Lee Hutson deliver more reverential covers -- you can listen to the whole thing below.

Bonny Light Horseman covered "Clementine" last year in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Elliott Smith's debut album.

