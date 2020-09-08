Listen to New Order’s new single “Be a Rebel”

New Order have just released their first new single in five years. "Be a Rebel" was originally intended to be released in conjunction with New Order's tour with Pet Shop Boys which was originally to have started this month (but has been rescheduled for 2021). “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song," says the band's Bernard Sumner. "We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.” The single is an anthemic slice of New Order synthpop and you can listen below.

In other news, New Order's classic Substance 12" singles collection returned to streaming services over the weekend, and a box set edition of their classic second album, Power, Corruption & Lies, is out in October.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys' 2021 "Unity" tour begins September 18, 2021 in Toronto and includes a NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 22. All dates are listed below.

Artwork Photograph by Søren Solkær

Film by Tine Reingaard

New Order / Pet Shop Boys - The Unity Tour 2021

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

September 20 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion *

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

October 9 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

* co-headline with Pet Shop Boys

--

--