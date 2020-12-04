listen to new Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd album ‘Another Flower’

Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie and ambient composer Harold Budd have been making albums together since the mid-'80s, including tranquil classics like The Moon And The Melodies and the Mysterious Skin soundtrack. It's been a while since they've worked together, though, so what a pleasure to have new album Another Flower presented to us today. It's not exactly new -- they made it at Guthrie's home studio in Bordeaux, France back in 2013 where it was held unreleased till now. It's gorgeous stuff, as you'd expect. Listen below.

