Listen to Nick Cave team with The Party Dozen on fiery song “Macca the Mutt”

Aussie sax-and-drums duo The Party Dozen have shared "Macca the Mutt," their collaboration with Nick Cave, which is on their upcoming album The Real Work. Nick's vocals are a perfect match for The Party Dozen's fierce, skronky style, and may have some thinking of a Party that Cave used to be a member of. The band's Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet call it "the most powerful track we’ve ever written." This one comes in hot and you can listen below.

The Real Work is out July 8 via Temporary Residence Limited, and you can listen to a couple other songs off the album below.