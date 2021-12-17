Listen to Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ soundtrack to ‘La Panthère Des Neiges’

Not only did Nick Cave & Warren Ellis release a new album, Carnage, this year (order on vinyl), they also composed the score for a new documentary, Les Panthère Des Neiges, which follows wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and writer Sylvain Tesson's quest to find the elusive snow leopard in the Tibetan Highlands.

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in," says Ellis. "I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

The score is truly beautiful and packs a lot of emotion into its often haunting orchestral arrangements, and Cave's presence is felt in vocal oohs, aahhs, and selective whispering, alongside two actual songs, "Les Cerfs" and "We Are Not Alone." You can listen to the Les Panthère Des Neiges soundtrack below.

The film will be released in the U.S. under the title The Velvet Queen and you can watch the trailer below.

Nick & Warren will be touring North America for Carnage next year including four NYC shows.

You can pick up Carnage on vinyl, along with Ghosteen, Push the Sky Away, and Nick and the Bad Seeds' new b-sides and rarities collection, in the BV store.