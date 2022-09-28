Listen to Nick Cave & Warren Elllis’ score for new Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’

Blonde, Andrew Dominik's long-in-the-works, long-in-length, divisive and controversial big-screen adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe's life, is out now in theaters and streaming on Netflix. The film stars Anna de Armis as Marilyn and to do the score, Dominik once again tapped frequent collaborators Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, who here mix strings, spare piano and spacey synths to set the tragic tone for the iconic actress' life.

“Working with Andrew Dominik is always a challenging, but ultimately mind-blowing experience," say Nick and Warren. "Creating the score for this terrifying and complex reimagining of the Marilyn Monroe story was no different and, as always, it was a complete privilege to work with him. The darkest of films with a gorgeous spiritual score.”

The official Blonde soundtrack opens with the elegiac "Pearly," which Dominik describes as "Pure yearning, always coming and never arriving, great beauty just out of reach."

Listen to the Blonde score, and watch the trailer for the film, below.