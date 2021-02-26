Listen to Noname’s excellent new single “Rainforest”

We're highly anticipating Noname's followup to Room 25, which is titled Factory Baby and expected this year, and while we wait for more details on that, she did just release her first new single of 2021, the followup to last year's excellent "Song 33." Over a swinging jazz backdrop, "Rainforest" finds Noname dishing out lyricism as sharp, incisive, and uncompromising as she ever has. It instantly feels like one of her best songs yet.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.