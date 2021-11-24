Listen to Oceanator’s new ska-punk song ft. JER, “Too Late”

NYC indie rock musician Elise Okusami released her very good debut album as Oceanator, Things I Never Said, last year, and now she's on tour supporting her Polyvinyl labelmate Jeff Rosenstock, including his SKA DREAM shows, which also include opening sets from JER (aka Jeremy Hunter of We Are The Union and Skatune Network). Oceanator and JER both also play on SKA DREAM, and now Oceanator has released a new ska-punk song featuring JER, "Too Late" (a new version of the song she contributed to last year's Plastic Miracles Vol. 1 compilation). It goes from upbeat ska verses to an anthemic, horn-fueled, indie-punk chorus, and it's just as great as anything on Oceanator's album. More indie/punk artists should make ska songs! Listen below.

The tour with Jeff hits NYC this weekend (11/26 & 11/27 at Warsaw) and both shows are sold out. After that tour, Oceanator plays Screaming Females' annual Garden Party at NJ's White Eagle Hall on February 12 with Mannequin Pussy and Sensual World (tickets).