Listen to Phife Dawg’s “Nutshell PART 2” ft Busta Rhymes & Redman from new LP ‘Forever’

It's been almost five years since the passing of A Tribe Called Quest's Phife Dawg and his anticipated second solo album, Forever, is finally set to be released posthumously later this year.

While details on the album are still to be revealed, his family has shared new single "Nutshell PART 2" which features Busta Rhymes and Redman. It's a new version of Phife's 2016 single "Nutshell" which came out just a month after his death and featured a beat by J Dilla. The final A Tribe Called Quest album, We got it from Here...Thank You 4 Your service, followed that November. You can listen to "Nutshell PART 2" below.

As for Forever, according to the press release, "Before his untimely passing in 2016, Phife commenced work on what would become his upcoming album. He carefully assembled a collection of songs earmarked by his signature verbal fireworks, hilarious adlibs, incisive social commentary, and unexpectedly introspective confessions. With the blessing of his family and his most trusted collaborator and business partner, Dion Liverpool (Executive Producer), under their imprint Smokin’ Needles Records, the Estate unveils his pure vision and final word as a solo rapper."

Phife's family said in a statement, "We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik's posthumous album release. We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”