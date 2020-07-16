listen to PJ Harvey’s “Down by the Water” demo from ‘To Bring You My Love’ reissue

PJ Harvey is reissuing her entire album catalogue on vinyl and CD this year and she's just shared details for the reissue of her third album, 1995's To Bring You My Love, which will be out September 11. This 25th anniversary edition is faithful to the original release with "cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish." Listen to the original album below.

Like with the reissues of Dry and Rid of Me, there is also a companion release of demos, featuring all 10 of the albums tracks in rawer form. You can listen to the demo of single "Down by the Water," which sounds pretty close to the version we got on the album, below.

Need more? PJ Harvey's performances from Nigel Godrich's "From the Basement" series have now been uploaded to the official Basement YouTube Archive.

Stil more: Have you heard Anna Calvi's cover of "Down by the Water"?

To Bring You My Love tracklist:

Side 1

To Bring You My Love

Meet Ze Monsta

Working For The Man

C’mon Billy

Teclo

Side 2

Long Snake Moan

Down By The Water

I Think I’m A Mother

Send His Love To Me

The Dancer

