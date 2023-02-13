Listen to Poindexter’s new indie-ska-punk song “Body Like That” off upcoming debut LP

Michigan indie-ska-punks Poindexter followed their very promising self-titled 2020 EP back in November with the new single Serendipity," and today we're excited to share that they've signed to Ska Punk International for the release of their first full-length. It's due in April (details TBA), but its new single "Body Like That" comes out tomorrow on Valentine's Day (2/14) and gets an early premiere in this post.

"'Body Like That' is a song about our singer Gracie’s struggles with gender dysphoria and coming out as a non-binary person," trombone player Kenny Plont tells us. "Several of our members are queer and identify as non-binary, so we also see this song as a celebration of gender variance and loving your queerness on Valentine’s Day!"

The song's bright, rich horn lines rival the big bands of ska's third wave/'90s boom, while Poindexter's core songwriting style feels like a ska-infused take on the indie-punk of the 2010s. If you've got anything from Less Than Jake to Chumped to Catbite in your record collection, you should add Poindexter too. Check out the new song below.