Listen to Pokey LaFarge’s “Rotterdam” from upcoming album

Pokey LaFarge will be back with In The Blossom of Their Shade on September 10 via New West Records. The album was produced and arranged by Pokey and Chris Seefried, and recorded in Chicago and Los Angeles. We've got the premiere of the album's new single, "Rotterdam" which is a mix of swing, country, Latin, and social commentary.

"I wrote this song back in 2017 and I remember at the time how I admired the seemingly high level of social equality and access to certain social services there in The Netherlands," Pokey says. "But really it’s more about a place that doesn’t really exist—Rotterdam as utopia. Paired with a fair amount of confusion and frustration over how some things are in the USA, I found the lyrics to be an outlet." Listen to that below.

You can catch Pokey on tour this fall with Esther Rose, including an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 10 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pokey LaFarge - 2021 Tour Dates

August 5 - Senigalia, Italy - Summer Jamboree Rocklette (Solo)

August 7 - Bagnes, Switzerland - Palp Festival Rocklette (Solo)

August 21 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park (Solo)

August 24 - Ridgefield, CT - CHIRP (Solo)

August 25 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Music Tent (Solo)

August 26 - New Haven, CT - Folk at the Edge Concert Series (Solo)

September 1 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo

September 2 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

September 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

September 4 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop

September 5 - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

September 6 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

October 2 - Paducah, KY - YAC-toberfest

October 3 - Galesburg, IL - Orpheum

October 6 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

October 7 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *

October 8 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Back Room *

October 9 - Milwaukee, WI - BackRoom @ Colectivo *

October 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *

October 13 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert *

October 15 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note *

October 16 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

November 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

November 4 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

November 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre *

November 6 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *

November 7 - Charleston WV - Mountain Stage

November 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird *

November 10 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

November 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

November 14 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse *

November 15 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts *

November 17 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge *

November 18 - Ottawa, ON - Club Saw *

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

November 20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

* with Esther Rose (duo)