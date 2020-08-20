Listen to Prateek Kuhad’s cover of Elliott Smith’s “The Biggest Lie”

A lot of artists have come together to release Elliott Smith covers from his 1995 self-titled album in conjunction with the expanded 25th anniversary reissue (which comes out next week, 8/28, via Kill Rock Stars), including India-born, Barack Obama-approved singer/songwriter Prateek Kuhad, whose gentle, folky style takes some clear influence from Elliott Smith.

"A big reason I am a songwriter today is because of being impacted so deeply by the songs of Elliott Smith when I was in university," Prateek tells us. "He was undoubtedly one of the finest songwriters of our generation."

Prateek covered "The Biggest Lie," which he calls "just one of the many examples of Elliott’s brilliant songwriting and gorgeous guitar playing" and "one of my favourite songs from his eponymous album." Listen to his rendition below.