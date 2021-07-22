Listen to Prince’s “Hot Summer” from unreleased album ‘Welcome 2 America’

Prince's unreleased 2010 album Welcome 2 America is finally seeing the light of day next week (7/30) and here's another track to whet your whistle before the whole thing drops. Whereas the rest of the album is getting its first-ever release and is decidedly political, "Hot Summer" is pure pop, and Prince was so smitten with the song, he gave it to Minnesota Public Radio's 89.3 The Current to play on his 52nd birthday, June 7, 2010.

"Hot Summer" features New Power Generation's Liv Warfield on the chorus hook, along with vocalists Shelby J. and Elisa Fiorillo. "I really love the fact that everything else on Welcome 2 America was so serious, but then it came to this fun, kind of like feel-good vibe," Warfield says. Shelby J adds, "It makes me think we're all at the beach doing the twist, like Annette Funicello."

Listen to "Hot Summer" below.