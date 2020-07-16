Prince's 1986 double album Sign o' The Times is getting a massive super deluxe edition in September, featuring a whopping 63 previously unreleased tracks, 45 of those being studio "vault" tracks. Here's one of those, a version of "I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man" that Prince recorded back in 1979. The version of Sign o' The Times was already pretty new wave-y, but this unreleased version is even moreso. The bones are all there, though. Listen to to both the 1979 and the 1986 versions below.

The Sign o' the Times reissue is out September 25 via Warner Bros and is available in a wide variety of editions, not just the super deluxe one. Check out the tracklists here.