Listen to Robert Smith of The Cure’s remix of Deftones’ “Teenager”

We're a week away from the release of Deftones' White Pony remix album Black Stallion, and -- having already released the Purity Ring and Mike Shinoda remixes -- the band have now revealed the remix of "Teenager" by The Cure's Robert Smith.

"It’s amazing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there," Chino Moreno told NME. "If you’d have told me that when I was 15-years-old, I would have lost my fucking mind and not believed a word you were saying. It was a dream." Listen and compare it to the original below.

Other remixers on the album include DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Blanck Mass, Clams Casino, Tourist, Squarepusher, Salva, and Trevor Jackson.