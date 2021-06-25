Listen to Robert Smith’s remix of Chvrches’ “How Not To Drown”

Chrvches' new single "How Not to Drown" features The Cure's Robert Smith, and now he's gone and remixed the track, stripping out the dancier elements and making it even more dark and moody than it was before. Cure-esque, if you will. "I wanted my remix to focus on some of the sunken elements in the brilliant album mix," Robert told Fader, "to conjure up an irresistible midnight sea, with dark mesmeric currents that gently but inexorably pull you down." You can listen to that and the original version of the song below.

"How Not to Drown" is on Chvrches' upcoming album Screen Violence which will be out August 27 via Glassnote.

The band will also be on tour this fall, including stops at NYC's Terminal 5 on November 26 & 27 (tickets), and L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on December 17 (tickets).