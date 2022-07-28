Listen to Rosalía’s new single “Despechá”
Rosalía has been on a world tour supporting her fantastic album Motomami, and she's now released a new non-album single that she's been performing live. "Despechá" is a fast-paced, dance-ready track featuring production by Chris Jedi, Dylan Patrice, Gaby Music, Noah Goldstein, and Rosalía herself. Via translated statement, Rosalía says:
There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets. This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so. I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the [Dominican Republic], where artists like Fefita la Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.
Listen to "Despechá":
Rosalía's tour continues through December, including two NYC shows on September 18 and 19 at Radio City Music Hall. All dates below.
ROSALÍA: 2022 WORLD TOUR
Fri Jul 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil
Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena