Listen to Rosalía’s new single “Despechá”

Rosalía has been on a world tour supporting her fantastic album Motomami, and she's now released a new non-album single that she's been performing live. "Despechá" is a fast-paced, dance-ready track featuring production by Chris Jedi, Dylan Patrice, Gaby Music, Noah Goldstein, and Rosalía herself. Via translated statement, Rosalía says:

There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets. This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so. I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the [Dominican Republic], where artists like Fefita la Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.

Listen to "Despechá":

Rosalía's tour continues through December, including two NYC shows on September 18 and 19 at Radio City Music Hall. All dates below.

ROSALÍA: 2022 WORLD TOUR

Fri Jul 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil

Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena