Listen to Run The Jewels’ theme song for the ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ film

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is a new full-length Aqua Teen Hunger Force film coming out on November 8, and its trailer was released today. In the trailer is the film's opening theme song, which was written and recorded by Run The Jewels. The song sounds like classic Run The Jewels, and its themes tie into the film, as a press release explains:

The song, which debuted in the film’s trailer, acts as a lyrical mini-preview of the movie itself, in which the Aqua Teens - the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and their neighbor, Carl - split up then get back together to fight corporate overlord, Amazin, led by tech mogul, Neil (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Check out the new song and the trailer below...