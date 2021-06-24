Listen to SAULT’s new album ‘NINE’

Enigmatic group SAULT made two of our favorite albums of 2020 and they've just dropped a new album NINE upcom the world. NINE sounds a little darker than either of last year's Untitled albums, with distorted basslines and a post-punk vibe inflected into their melange of 70s funk and soul, dub, afrobeat, jazz, soul, R&B, and gospel. There are moments of humor ("You From London" ft Little Simz) and hope (closer "Light's in Your Hands"). Listen below.

The group say NINE will only be available to download and stream for a total of 99 days starting now. Like their previous albums, you can download NINE for free from their website, or buy the vinyl via Bandcamp.