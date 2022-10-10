Listen to SAULT&#8217;s new &#8216;Angel&#8217; EP ft Chronixx

Listen to SAULT’s new ‘Angel’ EP ft Chronixx

SAULT, the enigmatic British group led by producer Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover), have released a new three-song EP titled Angel. Never ones to do things the usual way, they've released it as a single 10-minute track, and it features vocals by Jamaican artist Chronixx. (Jack Penate is also one of the credited songwriters.) The songs go from dubby grooves to gospel to acoustic/spoken word. As always, it is beautifully produced, and you can listen below.

This is Sault's second release of 2022, having dropped the orchestral album Air back in April.

