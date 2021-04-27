Listen to SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s new song off split with If I Die First

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have an anticipated split with post-hardcore supergroup If I Die First arriving 5/14 via Pure Noise (pre-order). So far, they've shared the awesome collaborative song by both bands, as well as one of the two If I Die First songs, and here's one of the two SSYC songs, "Painting A Clear Picture From A Unreliable Narrator." Combining elements of metalcore, sassgrind, emo-pop, and more, it's an awesomely chaotic song that's steeped in nostalgia for the Myspace era but sounds entirely new and exciting in 2021.

"We are really excited to share this track because I think it serves as a good sample for how we have been approaching music for SYSC for the future," said vocalist Connie Sgarbossa. "Over quarantine we spent a lot of time writing and discussing what we wanted to do moving forward and we came to the conclusion we wanted to create something that was distinctly us again. So we explored combining the old elements that we identified most with us back in the day, the sass and hectic weird nature and played around with pairing that with more melody and emotion and I think this track is indicative of that evolution of us as a band as well as reclaiming our identity."

Listen to the new song and the two previous singles from the split below...

