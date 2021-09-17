Listen to Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen’s cover of “Femme Fatale” from Velvet Underground tribute

Sharon Van Etten has shared her cover of "Femme Fatale" from the upcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico. It's a somnambulistic rendition, sounding somewhere between waking a dreaming -- hazy, mysterious and just a little trip-hoppy. Angel Olsen's backing vocals makes it all the more surreal. Stream it below.

I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is out next week (9/24) and also features Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and more.

Sharon and Angel performed together at Pitchfork fest last weekend.

