Listen to Sharon Van Etten cover The Beach Boys’ “In My Room” with Shovels & Rope

Not only is Sharon Van Etten appearing on the just-announced Xiu Xiu duets album, she also takes guest lead vocals on a great new cover of The Beach Boys' "In My Room" by Shovels & Rope. It's part of volume 3 of the band's collaborative Busted Jukebox series, which comes out February 5 and also features collaborations with M. Ward, The Felice Brothers, Deer Tick, The Secret Sisters, and more.

"My heart swelled when Cary Ann & Michael reached out to me to sing 'In My Room' for their Busted Jukebox series," Sharon said. "As a mom, there are ‘go-to’ songs that help calm my son down and there are nights where I just sing the same song over and over. This is a song that is so personal to me, as we have listened to a lot of The Beach Boys music with our child and to share a sentiment of calm and exhaustion, sleep and frustration - this cover embodies it all. Means so much to have been asked by musician parents that are trying to figure it out in all this chaos as well. All we can do is keep doing what we love, sharing optimism and hope and supporting one another during these trying times."

Listen below. We named the original the third best Beach Boys song not on Pet Sounds or Smile.

Busted Jukebox, Vol 3 Track & Artist List

“Hush Little Baby”

Shovels & Rope

“In My Room”

featuring Sharon Van Etten

“What A Wonderful World”

featuring John Paul White

“You Are My Sunshine”

featuring Ian & James Felice of The Felice Brothers

“Cry Baby”

featuring John McCauley & Dennis Ryan of Deer Tick

“My Little Buckaroo”

featuring M. Ward

“Everybody Hurts”

featuring T. Hardy Morris

“Mother Earth and Father Time”

featuring The Secret Sisters

“The Ants Go Marching”

featuring Shrimp Records Family Band

”Tomorrow”

featuring The War and Treaty

