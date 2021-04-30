Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Some Things Last A Long Time”

Sharon Van Etten contributed the original song "Let Go" and a cover of the late Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last A Long Time" to last year's documentary about the creator of Pepe the Frog, Feels Good Man, and today she officially released the Daniel Johnston cover. Sharon's version embraces the devastating spirit of the original, but she really makes it her own. Listen below.

Earlier this month, Sharon released epic Ten, a 10th anniversary edition of Ten with covers of every song by Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett + Vagabon, Big Red Machine, Lucinda Williams, IDLES, and more. Everything But the Girl's Ben Watt also covers her song "Comeback Kid" on the mini album Storm Shelter that he surprise-released this week.