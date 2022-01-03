DFA Records share Shit Robot’s opening DJ sets for LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel

LCD Soundsystem didn't have opening bands for their November and December Brooklyn Steel residency (which was cut short due to the Omicron outbreak) but they did have DJs to warm up the crowd in the two hours between doors opening and the band taking the stage. One of those was Shit Robot, aka Marcus Lambkin, who flew over from Germany just for these shows. DFA Records have shared his sets from December 8, 11, 12 and 13, writing:

In lieu of a traditional opener, a grip of wonderful friends played warm up DJ sets for LCD’s latest shows in Brooklyn, among them our very own @shitrobot aka Marcus Lambkin. It’s not the easiest of gigs to play records for 2+ hours to folks who, perhaps understandbly, just want you to get on with it. But a proper warm up from a proper DJ is a thing to behold, a balancing act of tact and a little bit of spite. Marcus’ weeklong stint had a lot of that - hours of perfectly selected ambient, goth, post-punk and other weird, slow-build table-setting from a person who knows LCD better than most.

Says Marcus, "I had such a blast preparing these sets and getting to play before my friends and hang out. I really enjoyed getting back to playing music that I love. It was truly inspiring." You can listen to all four below.

Right before Christmas, LCD released a Holiday Special on Amazon that mixed a fake '90s-style sitcom (directed by Eric Wareheim) with live performances from the band. You can watch that now on Prime Video. You can also read our review of LCD's first show of their residency, as well as other recaps from the run.

Pick up LCD's This is Happening and Sound of Silver on vinyl in the BV shop.