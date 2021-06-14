Listen to Skatune Network & Get Tuff’s ska-punk cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Jeremy Hunter's (JER, We Are The Union) covers project Skatune Network is releasing a full album of ska covers of pop songs on June 25. They shared the cover of Childish Gambino's "Redbone" from that album last week, and today they've shared the over of Britney Spears' "Toxic," with lead vocals by RB Roe aka Get Tuff. (It also has drums by Elwood "Woody" Bond, and it was mixed by Jer's WATU bandmate Reade Wolcott.) The song's iconic synth-string melody sounds great as a ska horn part, and in general this revved-up cover rips. Check it out below.

