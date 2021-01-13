Listen to Skatune Network’s ska cover of Tigers Jaw’s “Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine”

Not long after doing a PUP cover, Jeremy Hunter is back with another Skatune Network cover of an indie-punk/emo revival classic, Tigers Jaw's "Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine" (from their self-titled 2008 album). Jeremy keeps the charm of the original intact while turning it into a song that seamlessly moves between upbeat ska, a slower rocksteady-tinged groove, and double time pop punk. It's a cool re-imagining of an already-great song, and you can check it out for yourself below.

Tigers Jaw have a new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me due out on Hopeless in March, and Jeremy is releasing the debut album by their solo project JER this year on Bad Time Records. We included both of those in our recent list of albums we're anticipating in 2021.

--