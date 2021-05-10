Listen to Skrillex, Four Tet & Starrah’s new single “Butterflies”

Four Tet has been tapped for "Butterflies," the new Skrillex single that also features Starrah. "We made most of this track in February last year while I was in LA and then in the last few weeks we got the arrangement and mix right," says Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet). "Working with Sonny and seeing his cosmic level ableton skills in real time has been amazing and huge respect for how crazy good he got the mix sounding. So much detail went into this one. Feels so good to have it out there."

You can stream the single version below and Kieran also says he's especially proud of an extended version of the housey "Butterflies" you can get on Beatport.

This is not Four Tet's only recent collaboration -- he released an album with Madlib earlier this year.