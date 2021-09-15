Listen to Slow Pulp’s indie rock cover of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep”

20 years ago this month, Sum 41 followed their breakout single "Fat Lip" with their second All Killer No Filler single, "In Too Deep." (You know, the one with the music video where they're playing in an empty pool.) To celebrate the anniversary, indie/dream pop band Slow Pulp have released a cover of it. They basically stay faithful to the original, but they make it sound a little more fashionable, and they remind you that the melodies in this song are pretty damn great, no matter how cool or uncool you think Sum 41 are. As a wise man once said: you can't hide it, you might as well embrace it. Listen below...