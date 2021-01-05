Listen to slowthai & A$AP Rocky’s new song “MAZZA”

There are a lot of cool guests on slowthai's anticipated new album TYRON, and today we get a song with one of them, "MAZZA" featuring A$AP Rocky. slowthai sounds as great on this one as he has on all of TYRON's singles, and it's great to hear Rocky bringing things back to the more straight-up rap vibes of LONG.LIVE.A$AP days. (He also namedrops the late Pop Smoke in his verse.) Listen below...

TYRON comes out February 5 via Method Records, A$AP Rocky's AWGE label, and Interscope.