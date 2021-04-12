Listen to Small Crush’s “Reflection” from upcoming Big Minds benefit comp

As mentioned, Oakland art collective and record label Slang Church is releasing the Long Armed Bill's Summer Comp (Vol. 1) compilation on May 1, with all proceeds benefiting Big Minds, "an attachment-based, community-focused, non-traditional 1-8th grade special ed program in the San Francisco Bay Area" whose director Billy Bouzous is also head of Slang Church.

So far, they've released songs by Mom Jeans, Long Neck, and Kevin Nichols, and we're now premiering the contribution from Oakland-based, Asian Man Records-signed indie band Small Crush. The song is called "Reflection," and it's a quiet, tender acoustic song that'll take you back to the Garden State soundtrack era of indie folk. Hear it for yourself, alongside the three previously released songs from the comp, below. The rest of the tracklist is TBA.

Billy Bouzous recently spoke to us about the comp and gave more background on Big Minds. Read that here.