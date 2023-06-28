Listen to Smoking Popes & Sincere Engineer cover The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me”

Chicago punk/alt-rock vets The Smoking Popes are gearing up to follow 2018's Into The Agony with a new LP in 2024, but first, they'll put out the new single "Madison" on July 21, and before that, they'll put out a cover of The Human League's "Don't You want Me" this Friday (6/30). That cover features guest vocals from Sincere Engineer's Deanna Belos, and it premieres in this post.

"The original Human League version of this song is so cool," Smoking Popes singer/guitarist Josh Caterer tells us. "I've always wanted to try it with the Popes, but I knew we had to find the right person to sing with, someone who could do justice to the song. I think Deanna's voice is perfect for it, with just the right energy. Her performance on this track really takes it to another level!" They make it sound like a Smoking Popes song without losing the charm of the iconic original, as you can hear for yourself below.

The Popes are also giving their 1993 debut album Get Fired a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue on August 17, and they'll begin a tour that same day, including shows with The Brokedowns, Future Teens, Taking Meds, and Iron Chic, varying by date.

Brooklyn gets a stop on September 2 at The Meadows, and that one's with Future Teens and Taking Meds. All dates are listed below.

Josh Caterer is also contributing a song to the upcoming Naked Raygun tribute LP, so stay tuned for that as well.

The Smoking Popes -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Badger State Brewing Green Bay, WI%

Friday, August 18, 2023 Davenport, IA (Alternating Currents Fest)

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Turf Club St Paul, MN%

Sunday, August 20, 2023 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI%

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT#

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA*

Friday, September 1, 2023 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA*

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Meadows Brooklyn, NY#

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA#

% = w/ The Brokedowns

# = w/ Future Teens + Taking Meds

* = w/ Iron Chic + Future Teens