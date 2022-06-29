Listen to Snail Mail’s cover of Superdrag’s “Feeling Like I Do”

Snail Mail has recorded two songs for the Spotify Singles series: a cover of Superdrag's “Feeling Like I Do” (from 2002's Last Call for Vitriol), and a new version of "Headlock" which was originally on her 2021 album Valentine.

"I think that the Spotify version of ‘Headlock’ is different from the original, in that the original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I perform the song the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original," Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan says. "This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas. It's been really cool getting to cover ‘Feeling Like I Do’ by Superdrag because I love it, and I've loved it for a while, and I was able to make it my own by singing on it"

You can listen to Snail Mail's Spotify Single below.

Snail Mail will be on a headline tour soon with Momma and Hotline TNT, and they also are playing the Syracuse stop on Courtney Barnett's "Here There" traveling festival, and Atlantic City's Frantic City fest. This fall, they'll tour with Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA, including NYC's Brooklyn Mirage on October 3. All dates are listed below.

Snail Mail - 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed Jun 29 London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

Thu Jun 30 Brighton @ Chalk *

Fri Jul 1 Roskilde @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sun Jul 3 Werchter @ Rock Werchter

Wed Jul 6 Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne *

Thu Jul 7 Bilbao @ BBK 2022

Sat Jul 9 Trenčín @ Pohoda Festival

Sat Jul 30 Niigata JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Fri Aug 12 Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall +

Sat Aug 13 Burlington VT @ Higher Ground +

Sun Aug 14 Syracuse NY @ Beak & Skiff =

Tue Aug 16 New Haven CT @ Toad's Place +

Wed Aug 17 Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony +

Fri Aug 19 Richmond VA @ The National +

Sat Aug 20 Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

Sun Aug 21 Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +

Tue Aug 23 Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater +

Wed Aug 24 Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor +

Fri Aug 26 Birmingham AL @ Saturn +

Sat Aug 27 Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine +

Sun Aug 28 Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall +

Tue Aug 30 Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre +

Wed Aug 31 Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre +

Fri Sep 02 Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall +

Sat Sep 03 St. Louis MO @ The Pageant +

Sun Sep 04 Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre +

Tue Sep 06 Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre +

Wed Sep 07 Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

Fri Sep 09 Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore +

Sat Sep 24 Atlantic City NJ @ Frantic City

Mon Oct 03 Brooklyn NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage &

Tue Oct 04 Toronto ON @ History &

Sun Oct 09 Washington DC @ The Anthem &

Tue Oct 11 Charlotte NC The @ Fillmore Charlotte &

Thu Oct 13 Lake Buena Vista FL @ House of Blues &

Fri Oct 14 St. Petersburg FL @ Jannus Live &

Sun Oct 16 New Orleans LA @ Orpheum Theater &

Tue Oct 18 Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theater &

Wed Oct 19 St. Louis MO @ The Pageant &

Fri Oct 21 Louisville KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall &

Sat Oct 22 Columbus OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sun Oct 23 Chicago IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 25 Minneapolis MN @ The Fillmore

Thu Oct 27 Denver CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Fri Oct 28 Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex

Sun Oct 30 Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

Mon Oct 31 San Francisco CA @ The Warfield Theatre

Mon Nov 07 Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue Nov 08 Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Nov 11 San Antonio TX @ Aztec Theater ^

Sat Nov 12 Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

Wed Nov 16 Pittsburgh PA @ Stage AE ^

Thu Nov 17 Buffalo NY @ Town Ballroom ^

Sat Nov 19 Boston MA @ Roadrunner ^

* w/ The Goon Sax

+ w/ Momma & Hotline TNT

= w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster & Hana Vu

& w/ Turnstile & JPEGMAFIA

^ w/ Turnstile