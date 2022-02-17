Listen to Snapped Ankles’ new single “Barbeque in Brazil”; Gloin added to US tour

Tree-loving UK art-punks Snapped Ankles are back with a brand new single, "Barbeque in Brazil," that follows hot on the heels of last year's terrific Forest of Your Problems. Set to a hyperactive, motorik beat this is another excellent sonic nut cluster of social criticism by way of a post-punk dancefloor filler. Or as the band put it, "This is a song sung from the nemophilic corner of our woods, railing against instaconsumerism and the globally connected luxury travel industry that surrounds it. Let’s all meet at the last ever grill!”

We've got the premiere of the "Barbeque in Brazil" video which mixes footage of Snapped Ankles' frenzy-inducing live show with coals-eye views of an actual barbeque. It's hot stuff and you can watch below.

Snapped Ankles will soon be on their first-ever US tour, including Texas BBQ capital Austin for SXSW, and a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show at Baby's All Right on March 9. As someone who has witnessed the mania of their live show firsthand, I'll say if they're playing anywhere near you, go see them. All dates are listed below.

Joining Snapped Ankles on their Stateside trek will be Toronto band Gloin who make driving, dark post-punk. Check out their 2019 Soft Monster EP below.

Snapped Ankles - 2022 Tour Dates

Wed 9 Feb The Boileroom Guildford, UK

Thu 10 Feb The Cornish Bank Falmouth, UK

Mon 21 Feb 02 Academy Oxford, UK

Tue 22 Feb The Parish Huddersfield, UK

Wed 23 Feb Metronome Nottingham, UK

Thu 24 Feb The 1865 Southampton, UK

Fri 25 Feb Moles Bath, UK

Sat 26 Feb Moles Bath, UK

Sun 27 Feb Future Days Festival Birmingham, UK

Thu 3 Mar Empty Bottle Chicago, IL, US

Fri 4 Mar El Club Detroit, MI, US

Sat 5 Mar The Garrison Toronto, ON, CA

Wed 9 Mar Baby’s All Right Brooklyn, NY, US

Thu 10 Mar Johnny Brenda’s Philadelphia, PA, US

Fri 11 Mar Space Ballroom Hamden, CT, US

Sat 12 Mar Crystal Ballroom Sommerville, MA, US

Mon 14 Mar The Eastern Rooftop Atlanta, GA, US

Sat 19 Mar No So Fun Wknd at Dada Dallas, TX, US

Tue 22 Mar Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA, US

Wed 23 Mar The Echo Los Angeles, CA, US

Thu 24 Mar Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA, US

Thu 14 Apr iBoat Bordeaux, FR

Fri 15 Apr Petit Bain Paris, FR

Tue 19 Apr Paradiso Amsterdam, NL