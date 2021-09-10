Listen to Sneaker Pimps’ first album in 20 years, ‘Squaring the Circle’

Trip hop vets Sneaker Pimps are back with Squaring the Circle, their first album in 20 years. While there are plenty of the kind of chilled out, moody beats that propelled their '90s albums and hit "6 Underground," Liam Howe and Chris Corner also sprinkle current dance and pop styles into the group's signature sound. The album features vocals from Corner and Simonne Jones. You can listen to the whole album below.

Squaring the Circle is out digitally now, and will be released on vinyl on September 25. You can pre-order it on coke bottle clear double vinyl, limited to 250 copies, in the BV shop. Here what the vinyl looks like in the sleeve: