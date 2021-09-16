Listen to Something To Do’s ska-punk cover of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”

Milwaukee ska-punks Something To Do released their new album Give Me Attention last year, followed by another new single this year, and now they've done a ska-punk cover of one of 2020's most addictive pop songs, Dua Lipa's "Levitating." It's a super fun rendition, and here's what bassist/singer Nate Tredinnick tells us about it:

There's a portion of our band that in general is just always very excited about dance pop and there's always a lot of talk about folks like Robyn, Carli Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, etc. (We talk about this stuff AT LEAST as much as we talk about ska bands.) When Dua Lipa put out Future Nostalgia, let's just say there was a LOT of chatter in the group text - this album is a stone cold classic. It felt like Dua Lipa really did what we're always trying to do, which is put together a group of songs where every part of every song works as a hook - it's just so well done. I think you could do "Levitating" in literally any kind of style and it'd work very well and it was pretty easy to work up a banger ska version because of how great the original is - minimal part changes, mostly contextual stuff. We've dinked around with other covers of dance pop stuff (still trying to do a good job with Beyonce) but this one works particularly well. This was sort of the 'last quarantine' thing for us that we recorded before starting to get back together and I love it.

The cover premieres right here...